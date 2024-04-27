The Broncos selected Franklin in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 102nd overall.

Franklin had impressive production throughout his collegiate career at Oregon, posting 891 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022. He also showed impressive speed and leaping ability at the NFL Combine, though questions about his route running and thin stature (6-foot-2, 172 pounds) caused him to slip a bit down the draft board. Franklin could contribute immediately on offense, particularly as he'll join Bo Nix -- his college quarterback -- in Denver.