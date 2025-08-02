Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Friday that Franklin is "having a good camp," Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Payton similarly praised Franklin during mandatory minicamp in June, saying that the second-year wideout looked "extremely explosive." DiLalla notes that Franklin has worked both at the Z receiver and in the slot during training camp, which could factor into his allotted snap count once the regular season begins. Courtland Sutton is locked in as Denver's No. 1 receiver, but behind him, Franklin is among a group vying for position in the pecking order. Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele and rookie third-round pick Pat Bryant are also among those aiming for a prominent role.