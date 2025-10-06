Franklin secured three of five targets for 35 yards in the Broncos' 21-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday. He also recorded a two-point conversion catch.

Franklin was a distant second in receiving yards to Courtland Sutton on the afternoon, and he tied for third in targets while recording a two-point conversion following Evan Engram's fourth-quarter touchdown grab. Franklin, Bo Nix's former Oregon teammate, has no fewer than four and as many as nine targets over Denver's first five games, but he's posted 44 receiving yards or fewer in three of those contests. Franklin will remain a relatively middling fantasy option in a Week 6 matchup against the Jets in London.