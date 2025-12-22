Franklin recorded four receptions on five targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Franklin retained a solid role in the Denver offense despite the return of Pat Bryant (head), tying for third on the team in targets. He produced little for much of the game, though he ended with a solid yardage total thanks to a long 48-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter. Franklin has re-emerged in the Broncos' offense, recording 10 catches for 151 yards combined across the last two games. He should continue to see added opportunity if Bryant is forced to miss Denver's Week 17 matchup Thursday.