Broncos' Troy Franklin: Not suiting up for AFC Championship
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin (hamstring) is inactive Sunday for the Broncos' AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of Denver's official site reports.
Franklin was a limited practice participant throughout the week and was deemed questionable heading into Sunday, but the wideout will ultimately be forced to the sideline for the first time all season while he recovers from the hamstring injury he sustained in the divisional-round win over the Bills. With Franklin sitting out, the Broncos should have more reps open at receiver for Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey behind No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton.
