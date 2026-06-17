Broncos' Troy Franklin: On field at minicamp

Franklin (hamstring) is participant in practice Wednesday at mandatory minicamp, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Franklin missed Denver's loss to New England in the AFC Championship Game due to a hamstring injury, but he now appears back to full health. The 2024 fourth-round pick totaled just 263 receiving yards as a rookie but took a sizeable step forward in 2025, with a 65-709-6 receiving line (on 104 targets) across 17 regular-season appearances. The Broncos traded for Jaylen Waddle earlier in the offseason, providing another alpha receiver atop the depth chart alongside Courtland Sutton, so Franklin faces increased competition for targets entering Year 3. If he can take as step forward in his development and build increased chemistry with QB Bo Nix (ankle), though, Franklin could well be the favorite for the No. 3 receiver gig over Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims.