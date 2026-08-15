Broncos' Troy Franklin: One catch in preseason opener

Franklin caught one of two targets for 23 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons.

Franklin's lone reception came on the final play of the first quarter on a pass from Jarrett Stidham, who started at QB while Bo Nix rested. Denver's 2024 fourth-round pick is competing for the third spot on the wide receiver depth chart with 2025 third-round pick Pat Bryant and 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims (undisclosed). Jaylen Waddle (leg) and Courtland Sutton are locked in as starters. Franklin had 709 receiving yards in the 2025 regular season, which was second-most on the team behind Sutton's 1,017.