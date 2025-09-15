Broncos' Troy Franklin: Paces Denver pass catchers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts.
Franklin looks to be breaking out in his second season as a pro, as he set career-best marks in targets, receptions and yards in Sunday's loss. He flipped the field early in the second quarter with a 42-yard gain on a catch deep down the right sideline and capped the same drive with a three-yard touchdown reception. Franklin outperformed Courtland Sutton in the contest, and while that may not continue, he appears to be Bo Nix's second-favorite target ahead of Marvin Mims and Evan Engram.
