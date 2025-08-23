Franklin secured both targets for five yards in the Broncos' 28-19 preseason win over the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

Franklin's unremarkable finish to preseason is largely irrelevant in the grand scheme of his 2025 outlook, as the Oregon product is set to open the season as the No. 3 receiver. Franklin recorded a pair of touchdown catches among his four grabs in last Saturday's preseason win over the Cardinals, which, when coupled with what was by all accounts an impressive training camp, leaves him poised for a fast start to his second campaign.