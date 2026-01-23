default-cbs-image
Franklin (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Franklin, who was limited to 13 snaps in this past Saturday's divisional-round win over the Bills, was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, but his status for the AFC Championship Game won't be confirmed until the Broncos' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Franklin ends up limited or out this weekend, added WR snaps alongside Courtland Sutton would be available for Pat Bryant, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

