Franklin failed to reel in his only target while adding a five-yard rush in Monday night's 31-10 loss to Kansas City.

Franklin was only on the field for 17 of the team's 51 offensive snaps, which was fewer than Pat Bryant (30) along with starters Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle at wide receiver. The 23-year-old emerged as a go-to option for quarterback Bo Nix in 2025, catching 65 of 104 targets for 709 yards and six scores, but with the addition of Waddle in the offseason, Franklin appears to be locked into a depth role this season.