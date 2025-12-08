Franklin was held to three receptions on four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders.

Franklin continued starting opposite Courtland Sutton (6-62-0), but the former appears to have fallen out of favor after finishing in a tie with Pat Bryant (4-32-0) for third in team targets. The 22-year-old Franklin is averaging 2.5 receptions and 11.0 yards in the two games coming out of Denver's Week 12 bye. Franklin's volatility on a week-to-week basis makes the wideout hard to trust outside of deeper fantasy formats against the Packers next Sunday.