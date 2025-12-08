Broncos' Troy Franklin: Remains muted in Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin was held to three receptions on four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders.
Franklin continued starting opposite Courtland Sutton (6-62-0), but the former appears to have fallen out of favor after finishing in a tie with Pat Bryant (4-32-0) for third in team targets. The 22-year-old Franklin is averaging 2.5 receptions and 11.0 yards in the two games coming out of Denver's Week 12 bye. Franklin's volatility on a week-to-week basis makes the wideout hard to trust outside of deeper fantasy formats against the Packers next Sunday.
More News
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Cools off on SNF•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Leading receiver in big win•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Gets into end zone Thursday•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Does little with big target volume•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Leading receiver with two TDs•
-
Broncos' Troy Franklin: Hits paydirt against Giants•