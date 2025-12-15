Franklin recorded six receptions on six targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.

Franklin had been phased out of the Denver offense in the last two games, combining to earn only seven targets. However, he reemerged with Pat Bryant (hamstring) sidelined, finishing second on the team in yards, receptions and targets. Franklin had a trio of catches that went for at least 15 yards, the most important of which was a 23-yard touchdown grab to end the third quarter. He made the case to remain a key part of Denver's offense moving forward, though his role is uncertain heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars -- particularly if Bryant can return to the field.