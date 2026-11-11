Franklin brought in three of four targets for 31 yards during the Broncos' 26-21 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Franklin drew a 27-yard pass interference penalty on the Broncos' second offensive play of the game, but the third-year wide receiver didn't log his first catch until early in the fourth quarter. He has operated in a rotational role for most of the season, and even with Jaylen Waddle in the league's concussion protocol, Franklin will likely maintain that workload following the Broncos' Week 10 bye.