Franklin (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Franklin maintained his activity level from Wednesday, while fellow WR Pat Bryant (concussion) upgraded from limited to full. Both players made early departures from this past Saturday's divisional-round win against the Bills, but Franklin himself has just one more chance to prove his health before Denver potentially tags him with a designation ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Patriots.