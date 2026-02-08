Franklin (hamstring) ended the 2025 regular season with 65 receptions on 104 targets for 709 yards and six touchdowns, adding five rushes for 12 yards across 17 games. He also lost one fumble.

Franklin became a much bigger part of the Broncos' offense in his second season, and his continued development and existing chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix led to more usage in Denver's passing attack in 2025. Before suffering a hamstring injury in the divisional-round win over the Bills this postseason, the 23-year-old wideout was one of Nix's most reliable targets this season behind No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton. Of all Broncos pass catchers, Franklin finished second behind Sutton in catches, targets, receiving yards and touchdowns. The Oregon product finished third on the team with 282 yards after contact, behind running back RJ Harvey (360) and tight end Evan Engram (302). Under contract through the 2027 season, Franklin should remain a key piece of an improving Broncos offense for the foreseeable future.