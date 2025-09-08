Franklin recorded four catches on six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans.

Franklin finished second on the team in targets, receptions and yards, notably out-performing Marvin Mims. Franklin got involved early, with three of his four catches coming in the first 17 minutes of game time, and he then chipped in a 15-yard reception late in the fourth quarter to help keep a key drive alive. Target distribution behind Courtland Sutton is likely to be inconsistent in Denver, but Franklin managed a solid Week 1 performance to kick off his sophomore campaign.