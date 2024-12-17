Franklin caught two of five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts.

Operating as Denver's No. 3 wide receiver, played 29 of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps behind Courtland Sutton (57) and Devaughn Vele (38). Sunday's contest marked the fourth straight game in which the rookie wideout recorded two grabs. With that said, his limited involvement has not led to much statistical production for the Oregon product. Franklin should remain off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Chargers.