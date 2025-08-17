Franklin brought in four of five targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos' 27-7 preseason win over the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Franklin shared the team lead in receptions and targets while checking in as the runner-up in receiving yards. However, the second-year wideout was the only Broncos pass catcher to get into the end zone, recording 27- and 16-yard touchdown grabs from Jarrett Stidham in the first and second quarter, respectively. Franklin put together an impressive training camp following an underwhelming 2024 rookie campaign, but the Oregon product could well be poised for an incremental boost in Year 2 while working with college teammate Bo Nix as his quarterback.