Broncos' Troy Franklin: Won't return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin (hamstring) won't return to Saturday's divisional-round game against the Bills, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
The Broncos now have lost two wide receivers to injury in their playoff opener, the other being Pat Bryant (concussion). Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are the available options at the position for Denver for the rest of Saturday's contest.
