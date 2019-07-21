Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Back practicing
Fumagalli practiced in full pads on Sunday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Fumagalli missed some practice time last week due to his hip injury and his return Sunday is in line with the day-to-day tag he was initially given. It's unclear what the specifics of the injury were but it doesn't appear to have been serious. The second-year tight end will look to stay healthy and see his first NFL action in 2019 after missing his rookie season with a sports hernia.
