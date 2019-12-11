Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Catches one pass
Fumagalli caught his lone target of Sunday's 38-24 win over Houston, a three-yard gain.
The reception snapped a two-game drought for the sophomore tight end. The Broncos have featured the tight ends a bit more, and the offense itself has been more potent, in the two games since rookie passer Drew Lock entered the fold, but Fumagalli has been the most meager beneficiary. His 16 snaps Sunday were fourth among Denver's tight ends/H-backs and he has not yet made a big play in the passing game with Lock under center, unlike fellow reserve tight ends Jeff Heuerman and Andrew Beck. Fumagalli and the Broncos travel to Kansas City Sunday to take on the Chiefs' 13th-ranked pass defense.
