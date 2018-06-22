Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Expected back for training camp
Fumagalli (sports hernia) expects to be ready for training camp in late July, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports. "I should be 100 percent, no question, for camp," Fumagalli said. "I was moving along [with the rehabilitation] when I got here but they wanted me to start over and that was a good thing. I've been working with the training staff and I trust them."
Fumagalli reportedly underwent sports hernia surgery before the draft to correct an injury that he sustained during his time at the University of Wisconsin. The tight end wound up missing all 13 of the Broncos' workouts during OTAs and minicamp this spring as the Cowboys wanted to restart Fumagalli's rehab program from scratch, which seemingly pushed back his recovery timeline. Expected to be fully recovered when training camp opens in late July, Fumagalli has the potential to carve out a meaningful offensive role during his first season in the pros.
