Fumagalli is expected to compete with Jake Butt (knee) for the No. 3 tight end spot, Mike Klis of NBC Sports Denver reports.

Fumagalli missed his rookie year with a sports hernia injury, but has made a full recovery and is ready for the 2019 season. Butt is still recovering from a torn ACL but has been cleared to participate in training camp. Regardless, both Butt and Fumagalli will be limited in fantasy this season, as Denver drafted Noah Fant in the first round of the 2019 draft and re-signed Jeff Heuerman to a two-year contract in March.