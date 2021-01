Fumagalli caught eight of 15 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown during the 2020 season.

The former Broncos fifth-rounder returned to the team midseason after a rash of injuries hit the Broncos' tight-ends room. He showed some flashes, including a four-catch outing against Carolina. Injuries derailed Fumagalli's first go-around in Denver, but -- depending on what the Broncos do in the offseason -- he might be worth bringing back as a TE3 behind Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam in 2021.