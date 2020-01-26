Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Finishes 2019 with six catches
Fumagalli caught six of nine passes for 38 yards and a touchdown during the 2019 season.
After missing his entire rookie season with a hernia, Fumagalli appeared sparingly in 11 games in 2019. The 2018 fifth-round pick saw 20 or more offensive snaps in a game just once and was targeted multiple times just twice. He figures to be on the roster bubble heading into 2020 with fullback Andy Janovich likely pushing the promising Andrew Beck over to tight end full time with fellow 2019 rookie Noah Fant. That'll leave Fumagalli, veteran Jeff Heuerman, Jake Butt, and Austin Fort -- who impressed during training camp before tearing his ACL in the preseason -- to fight over one or two spots.
