Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Garners 10 offensive snaps
Fumagalli was not targeted during Monday's 24-16 loss in Oakland.
The sophomore Wisconsin product was a distant third in snaps in his NFL debut, trailing rookie Noah Fant (52 snaps) and veteran Jeff Heuerman (21 snaps). The division of snaps may adjust in the coming weeks as Fant grows in comfort in the offense and Heuerman (shoulder) heals up, but Fumagalli is unlikely to get enough action to be of fantasy relevance week to week.
