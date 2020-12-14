Fumagalli caught four of five targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 32-27 win over Carolina.

Fumagalli did the bulk of his damage late in the third quarter when, facing second and long, Drew Lock dropped a tight-end screen to Fumagalli who cut upfield for a 29-yard gain and near-touchdown. The Wisconsin product wasn't even on the roster a few weeks ago, but he was able to exceed his previous career total in receiving yards Sunday with Noah Fant (illness) exiting early and the overall poor injury luck of the Broncos' tight-end room. Fant is reportedly likely to go Saturday against a tough Buffalo defense, so it would be a surprise if Fumagalli enjoys another five-target afternoon.