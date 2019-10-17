Play

Fumagalli (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Chiefs, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Fumagalli simply doesn't factor into Denver's plans on offense with Noah Fant and Jeff Heuerman both healthy. The second-year pro will miss his fourth straight contest as a healthy scratch.

