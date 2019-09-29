Play

Fumagalli (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Fumagalli has played in every game thus far, and he hasn't surpassed 14 offensive snaps in a contest. The second-year pro has taken a clear backseat to Noah Fant and Jeff Heuerman, but hopefully the healthy scratches don't become a trend.

