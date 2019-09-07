Fumagalli was limited during Saturday's practice with an illness, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Fumagalli didn't pick up any sort of game designation despite the illness, so it's unlikely the tight end will be limited in any way Monday. He's unlikely to see much playing time with both Jeff Heuerman and Noah Fant listed above him on the depth chart.

