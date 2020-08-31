Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Fumagalli is dealing with an Abdomen issue, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

It's unclear how Fumagalli suffered the injury, however, Fangio reiterated Monday that it's not expected to be serious. Fumagalli missed his entire rookie season in 2018 with a sports hernia, so this news is certainly concerning. The Wisconsin product will look to get healthy before battling Albert Okwuegbunam, Jake Butt and Nick Vannett for a depth tight end role in 2020.