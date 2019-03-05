Fumagalli (sports hernia) said Monday that his goal is to return to full health in April, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Fumagalli, who spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after sustaining a sports hernia last offseason, said he's "almost there" with regard to his recovery. Returning to full health next month would allow Fumagalli to participate unhindered in OTAs. With both Jeff Heuerman and Matt LaCosse possibly headed for free agency, Fumagalli could offer competition to Jake Butt (knee) for the Broncos' starting tight end role.