Play

Fumagalli hauled in a three-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Vikings.

The University of Wisconsin product lost his rookie season due to a sports hernia and has been a healthy scratch often this year, but he was afforded increased duties in this contest with Jeff Heuerman (knee) inactive. Fumagalli capitalized, as he logged a career-high 29 offensive snaps while being targeted three times. All three looks were in Minnesota territory, including a third-down pass that Fumagalli caught for his first career score. The 24-year-old's usage will likely be flaky again once Heuerman returns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories