Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Notches first career TD
Fumagalli hauled in a three-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Vikings.
The University of Wisconsin product lost his rookie season due to a sports hernia and has been a healthy scratch often this year, but he was afforded increased duties in this contest with Jeff Heuerman (knee) inactive. Fumagalli capitalized, as he logged a career-high 29 offensive snaps while being targeted three times. All three looks were in Minnesota territory, including a third-down pass that Fumagalli caught for his first career score. The 24-year-old's usage will likely be flaky again once Heuerman returns.
