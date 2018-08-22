Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Out for Friday's preseason contest
Fumagalli (sports hernia) won't play in Friday's preseason contest against the Redskins, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
The rookie out of Wisconsin has been battling the sports hernia ailment for a couple of months now and it seems like it's going to be a gradual process towards full health. Given the lingering nature of such an injury, it wouldn't be surprising should Fumagalli be sidelined for part of the regular season. In the meantime, Fumagalli's absence provides Jake Butt with another chance to separate himself from the rookie on the depth chart.
