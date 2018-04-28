Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Picked by Denver

The Broncos selected Fumagalli in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 156th overall.

Fumagalli doesn't possess the athletic measurables of other tight ends in this draft, but he's proven crafty in the short-area passing game and can make tough catches in tight coverage. He can hold his own in the run game, too, despite his slender frame. In Denver, he joins a depth chart headed by two other former Big Ten tight ends in Jeff Heuerman and Jake Butt. While Heuereman is the best blocker of the bunch with Butt the most prolific pass-catcher, Fumagalli checks in as more of a jack-of-all-trades who can serve as a capable backup in both phases of the game.