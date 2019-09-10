Fumagalli is listed as active Monday at Oakland, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Fumagalli's practice reps were impacted Saturday by an illness, but he didn't make an appearance on the ensuing injury report and now is ready to roll for Week 1. He'll jostle with Jeff Heuerman and rookie Noah Fant for reps at tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories