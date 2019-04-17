Fumagalli is not listed among the players who are limited or not participating in voluntary workouts, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

This isn't a huge surprise since Fumagalli, who missed all of 2018 with a sports hernia injury, said last month that he expected to be healthy by this time. With Jake Butt (knee) still far away from a return to the field, the Wisconsin product should garner plenty of offseason reps alongside Jeff Heuerman and Temarrick Hemingway. However, it's possible Denver could bring in additional competition via the draft or free agency, a market that currently includes Jermaine Gresham, Antonio Gates and Ben Watson, among others.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...