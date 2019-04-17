Fumagalli is not listed among the players who are limited or not participating in voluntary workouts, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

This isn't a huge surprise since Fumagalli, who missed all of 2018 with a sports hernia injury, said last month that he expected to be healthy by this time. With Jake Butt (knee) still far away from a return to the field, the Wisconsin product should garner plenty of offseason reps alongside Jeff Heuerman and Temarrick Hemingway. However, it's possible Denver could bring in additional competition via the draft or free agency, a market that currently includes Jermaine Gresham, Antonio Gates and Ben Watson, among others.