Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Returns to practice

Fumagalli (sports hernia) returned to practice Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Fumagalli took part in his first practice as a professional Saturday following missed time due to a sports hernia. The rookie out of Wisconsin has dealt with injuries for a large part of his playing career, but it appears the sports hernia issue is behind him. Fumagalli has a chance to carve out a role as reserve tight end should he put together a strong camp.

