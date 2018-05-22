Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Sidelined by sports hernia to begin OTAs

Fumagalli did not participate in the opening OTA session Tuesday due to a sports hernia, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Fumagalli Mike Klis of 9News Denver underwent sports hernia surgery following his senior season at Wisconsin and is making progress in his recovery from the issue. No mention of a timeline has surfaced yet, but the rookie tight end will likely attempt to get back as soon as possible to show the coaches what he can do. The tight end position has an opening for reps atop the depth chart, though Jeff Heuerman is considered the favorite for the starting job.