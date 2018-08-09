Fumagalli did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Fumagalli said Thursday that the injury is related to the sports hernia surgery that he underwent this offseason, so it looks like he might have suffered a bit of a setback after returning to practice a little over a week ago. While missing practice as a rookie certainly isn't ideal for the tight end, the Broncos will likely proceed with extra caution with Fumagalli for the rest of training camp to ensure he is healthy for the regular season.

