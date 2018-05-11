Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Signs contract with Denver
Fumagalli has inked his rookie contract, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Despite being a fifth-round pick, don't be surprised if Fumagalli ends up seeing the field on two-tight-end sets. Last season's fifth-round pick Jake Butt, who slid in the draft due to a torn ACL, figures to push for the starting job. Of the other incumbents, former third-round pick Jeff Heuerman was nudged by undrafted free agent Austin Traylor, a former teammate of Fumagalli, for snaps last seasons and has yet to turn it on in the NFL. One of Fumagalli's most notable characteristics is a missing finger, not ideal for a pass-catcher, but the steady target still managed to lead the Badgers in receptions in each of the last two seasons.
