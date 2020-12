Fumagalli was promoted from the practice squad Saturday as he has maxed out his two game-day elevation, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Fumagalli has played in four consecutive with the Broncos now and is officially part of the 53-man roster. The tight end has caught two of his six targets for 12 yards throughout his last four games. The 25-year-old will likely continue playing a minimal role as long as Noah Fant and Nick Vannett remain healthy.