Fumagalli caught two of three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-31 loss to Las Vegas.

Fumagalli was responsible for Denver's first touchdown late in the first quarter, slipping out into the back of the end zone off of play action for a one-yard score, his first of the season. Fumagalli struggled with injuries during his first go-round in Denver, but provided some nice performances with the Broncos thin at tight end down the stretch. He offers an interesting reserve option for 2021 behind Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam.