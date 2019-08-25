Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Stands out in preseason loss
Fumagalli brought in all five of his targets for 44 yards in the Broncos' 10-6 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday.
With Jeff Heuerman (shoulder) and Noah Fant (ankle) both nursing injuries, Fumagalli saw extensive playing time Saturday and outperformed fellow reserve Jake Butt (2-17). The 2018 fifth-round pick is also logging time at fullback this summer as the Broncos look to find an in-house replacement for the sidelined Andy Janovich (pectoral), but Saturday's performance certainly helped him make a case as a fine pass-catching option at a tight end position that still has a fair amount of uncertainty attached to it as the regular season approaches.
