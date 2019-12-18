Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Targeted once in loss
Fumagalli caught his only target, a seven-yard gain, during Sunday's 23-3 loss in Kansas City.
Fumagalli got on stat sheet during Denver's final drive of the game with a quick pass underneath. Fumagalli spent much of the season on the game-day inactive list and, when he's played, he's seldom been involved in the passing game, with just one game with multiple targets. He's caught passes in back-to-back weeks, but he's still a ways away from being a fantasy consideration, even Sunday against the Lions' 31st-ranked pass defense.
