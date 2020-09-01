Head coach Vic Fangio said Fumagalli underwent a procedure and will return in "about a week," Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, Fumagalli had a bacterial infection that stemmed from a past procedure, and this isn't expected to be a lingering issue. Heading into his third pro season, Fumagalli is having a solid training camp as a receiver, although he'll still be on the roster bubble with Noah Fant, Nick Vannett and Albert Okwuegbunam looking like locks.