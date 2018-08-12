Broncos' Troy Fumagalli: Unlikely to play Saturday
Fumagalli (sports hernia) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Fumagalli, who missed practice time this week, is having trouble bouncing back from the sports hernia surgery that he underwent this offseason. The rookie's next chance to make his professional debut will come Aug. 18 against the Bears. With No. 1 tight end Jeff Heuerman (knee) also sidelined Saturday, Jake Butt and Austin Traylor will likely get the bulk of the work with the first-team offense.
