Fumagalli (sports hernia) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason contest against the Bears, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.

Fumagalli will miss his second consecutive preseason contest as he continues to recover from sports hernia surgery, while the rookie hasn't had a chance to challenge Austin Traylor (shoulder) and Jake Butt for positioning on the depth chart at tight end behind starter Jeff Heuerman (knee). Fumagalli's next opportunity to make his debut will come in Week 3 of the preseason Friday versus the Redskins.