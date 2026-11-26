The Broncos activated Badie (thumb) from injured reserve Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Badie is still listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Steelers, but his activation from IR indicates that the Broncos are confident that the fifth-year running back will be available to play against Denver. In the event that he's cleared to play, Badie would be in line to operate as the Broncos' RB2 behind rookie Jonah Coleman because of the absence of J.K. Dobbins, who was suspended by Denver on Tuesday for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team.